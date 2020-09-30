General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Western Togoland secessionism: I'm happy govt hasn't deployed military to Volta Region - Kabila

CPP former General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh

Former acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila) has applauded the Akufo-Addo government for not resorting to counter attacks on the Western Togoland secessionists.



To him, despite the attacks by the secessionists which saw them attacking some Police stations in the Volta Region on Friday, September 25 and subsequently allegedly carrying out an arson attack at the State Transport Corporation (STC) in Ho on Tuesday, September 29, it is incumbent on the government to use tactical means to resolve the issue.



Kabila, speaking on Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', explained why he is in bed with the government on not deploying the Military and Police personnel to the Volta Region saying it would give cause for political opponents to play chess with the issue.



He alluded to similar incidents that occurred during the Electoral Commission (EC) voter registration exercise where the government deployed the Military to guard the land borders in the Volta Region but took a political twist.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the Akufo-Addo administration of using the Military to intimidate and prevent residents in the Region from participating in the registration exercise.



"I am happy that this government and the security regime hasn't acted the way some people have suggested they should have acted. If they have gone to arrest people, what would have been the feedback? To me, this is a very delicate issue," Kabila told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He also refuted claims that the security agencies have failed in clamping down on the secessionist group.



"Our intelligence hasn't failed as we may want it to look . . . The criminal is always ahead of the intelligence. Unless, the intelligence have people planted on the inside to pre-inform you but if they don't give you a hint and whistle-blowing, they're always ahead of you. Again, sometimes, when we have gathered all the intelligence, there is operational aspect; the resource in terms of material and human to deploy. Sometimes, you reach the scene to find out the people are using sophiscated means. Even US, they've been beaten to it before," he argued.

