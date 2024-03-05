Western Togoland saga: Four jailed 17years, fined over GHC26k after being found guilty

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four more members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front and Homeland Study Group who were seeking to secede Volta Region from Ghana have been jailed for 17 years by the High Court in Accra.



In addition to the custodial sentence, the four have been fined a total of GHC 26,400.



This was after they were found guilty of charges, including belonging to a prohibited organization, before Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzu.



The convicts are Michael Koku Kwabla Amwetonu Gohey, also known as Togbe Yesu Adudzie, and Nene Kwaku Agblorm II, also known as Joshua Tawiah Agblorm.



The rest are Dzreke Mawuena, Adreke Mawena Abednego, and WOI Emmanuel Hayford Afedo.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reported that the convicts are to serve their respective sentences with hard labour.