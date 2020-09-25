Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

Western Togoland protest mindboggling, a diversionary tactic – Agalga

Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga, has averred that the chaotic scene some Ghanaians witnessed in some parts of the Volta region earlier today was a tactic used by the NPP government to divert the minds of Ghanaians from the anomalies in the new voters roll.



According to him, the action of the 'Western Togolanders' is mindboggling because it is surprising the incident happened right after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, held a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 25, to address the discrepancies in the new voters register.



He also said it is shocking the national security couldn’t gather intelligence prior to the protest by these ‘Western Togolanders’.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the MP indicated that “Curiously enough, only yesterday, the main opposition leader President Mahama addressed a major press conference and outlined a number of grievances in respect of this voter exhibition exercise. There has been a massive deletion of names of Ghanaians from the voters roll. President Mahama drew the attention of the whole world to these happenings only yesterday, now this morning, we are hearing of an attack, 2 police stations have been attacked. It seems to me that this particular move is a diversionary tactic”.



He added that government’s attitude in tackling the menace is lackadaisical as they've equally failed in the fight in providing citizens with security.



Mr Agalga said, “The coincidence is mindboggling that the inability of our national security to gather intelligence in respect of the intention of those bandits to cause trouble in the Volta region is something that needs to be engaged in the attention of all”.



“Nothing poses danger to our national security than the deletion of the names of Ghanaians from the voters roll. We had issues of the military deployed to the Volta region to prevent Ghanaians from registering…this a ploy on the part of the security agency to cause further deployment in that part of the country and to intimidate our people in a manner that will discourage them from coming out to vote in the December elections. These are all matters that need to be interrogated properly,” he added.





