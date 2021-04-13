Western Togoland case: Two Police Inspectors, others detained in NIB custody

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Two Police Inspectors stationed at the Jasikan Police District of the Oti Region have been arrested with two others in connection with the Western Togoland case.



The two Inspectors Billy Akuaku and Gabriel Dorduno were on Tuesday arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye.



They, together with Jasper Mawulolo Agudogo who works with a private security firm and stationed at Trust Hospital, Osu and Saviour Amanyo, a resident of Dzodze were all remanded into the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau(NIB) to reappear on May 4.



While their lawyer Robertson Kpatsa prayed the court to admit them to bail, the prosecutor Inspector Amoah Richard opposed the bail saying that investigations are still ongoing.



Their pleas were not taken owing to the indictable nature of count one while the court detained them into NIB custody.



They are on five provisional charges to wit treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime namely treason felony, participation in a campaign of a prohibited organization, causing unlawful damage and stealing.



Brief facts



The Prosecutor Inspector Amoah Richard told the court that, Billy Akuaku and Gabriel Dorduno are police Inspectors stationed at the Jasikan Police District in the Oti Region.



While Jasper Mawulolo Agudogo works with a private security firm and stationed at Trust Hospital, Osu, Accra and Saviour Amanyo is a resident of Dzodze.



He said, all the suspects are members of prohibited organizations namely, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) and the United Freedom Fighters (UFF).



According to him, on or before September 25, 2020, the suspects together with others at large agreed with a common purpose to secede from the Republic of Ghana.



According to the prosecutor, pursuant to their agreement, on September 25 between the hours of 0100 and 0700, members of WTRT armed themselves with offensive weapons such as guns, cutlasses and many others.



They simultaneously launched attacks on some selected government installations within towns in the Volta and Eastern Regions Malley Aveyime, Mepe, Bator, Juapong and New Akrade.



He said the affected government installations include North Torgu District Assembly, Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations.



The suspects overpowered the police officers on duty at the stations, broke into the armouries and carted away 13 AK 47 Assault Rifles, two pistols, five Pump Action guns, one short gun, two Mack-3 guns, one Mack-4 gun, three SMGs rifles, 11 Rubber Bullets, 25 rounds of 37mm tear gas Cartridge and about 300 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.



According to the prosecutor, they also took along a police patrol vehicle at the Aveyime Police Station with registration number GP 195.



The Prosecutor said, at the District Assembly, the suspects forcibly broke into the offices and made away with five desktop computers, one MTN Turbonet routers, one refrigerator and a printer.



He said, they unlawfully blocked four major roads that connect the Volta Region from Accra direction amidst chanting “freedom! Freedom!! Freedom!!! This is our land” and obstructed road users access to the road.



The prosecutor said, the police vehicle, four AK-47 rifles, 55 rounds of ammunition, six AK-47 magazines, one bayonet and tear gas have since been retrieved.



He said, in October last year, suspect Jasper Mawulolo Agudogo was arrested and admitted being a member of UFF and that he is the assistant to the president of the Group Raphael Tettevi.



Akuaku, Dorduno and Amanyo were arrested between April 7 and 8 and that, they found the membership card of Western Togoland with Akuaku and Dorduno and other related documents of the Western Togoland were retrieved.