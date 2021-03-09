Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Western Togoland case: Six new suspects arrested

All suspects are currently in prisons custody

The prosecution in the case in which a set of 22 persons have been held for treason in the Western Togoland (Volta Secessionists) issues has informed the Kaneshie District Court that six new suspects have been arrested.



Inspector Richard Amoah told the court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye that, the previous case docket would be amended but the new suspects were not arraigned.



When the case was called on Tuesday, March 9, Inspector Amoah said in respect of the 22 accused persons, the docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s (AG) Department awaiting advice.



To this end, the prosecutor told the court that, they intend to substitute the charge sheet before it because there has been a new development in which six new suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.



According to him, prosecution will be updating the AG’s office with the latest development so that, its advice will cover same.



Asked by the Magistrate why the new suspects were not in court, Inspector Amoah said the investigator was in a dilemma whether or not to bring them to court due to the directives on covid-19.



The court said, since the suspects were not in court, it has got nothing to do with them but prosecution know what to do before the charge sheet can be substituted.



EIB Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the six new suspects would be arraigned tomorrow March 10, 2021, for the first time.



Should the amendment be done, the number will rise to 28 accused persons. Meanwhile, the other set of 22 accused persons will also be back in court on April 20.



Accused persons



The accused persons are Michael Kwabla alias (Michael Perose Ametornu), David Leo-Love Lorneh, Francis Koku Dogbertor, Kwabena Azuma (alias Thunder), Mohammed Sekey alias (Liberia), Mustapha Yahaha alias (Staff), Hope Motey, Daniel Yevugah, Larweh Dogblo, John Kwame Wogbo, Wisdom Kuvor and Gabriel Godfred Governor.



Others are Michael Olaga alias (Sadat), Abednego Edo Dotse, Lawson Viku, Gabrial Viku, Wisdom Viku, Charles Ashiab, Zortorvi Kenni, Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor, John Fiagbenu and James Tamakloe.



All accused persons are in prisons custody except Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor who has been granted bail.



The case has been adjourned to April 6, 2021.