General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Western Togoland attacks: Government's complicity ‘too glaring’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress is calling for independent investigations into circumstances that led to the attack on two police stations and blockade of major roads in the Volta Region on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the party suspects a government collusion in the insurgency and wants an independent body to probe it.



According to him, the coordinated nature of the attacks, the institutions attacked and the ‘lukewarm’ reaction from government are enough proof that some members are in bed with the secessionists.



Gyamfi said that government has ‘pampered’ the group and should be held liable for the latest attack.



He created the assumption that the ‘lucklustre’ attitude from the government is because the affected region is a stronghold of the NDC and not the NPP.



“The reason why their activities have been thriving, festering and spiralling beyond our control is because the Akufo-Addo government has been pampering these criminals. The approach so far has been very lukewarm and lucklustre. It’s like they don’t care. They are not perturbed about what is happening.



“We were in this country during the voters registration exercise, we saw the military men they deployed to the Volta Region under the guise of COVID-19 fight. Since these secessionist activities have been going on the Volta Region, we have not seen government display the same level of seriousness in the deployment of military and other security agencies to fish these criminals out and deal with them in accordance with the law. So they have been pampered.



“For me it is not a matter of intelligence failure. We are dealing with a situation which is more complex than some of us think. We are dealing with a situation which potentially has the involvement of state actors. The governmental complicity in this matter is so glaring. That’s why we must have an independent investigation into this matter”.



On how government should deal with the situation, Sammy Gyamfi said an act of treason and sedition has been committed and anyone found guilty should be made to face the law.



“There are certain things that are subjected to mediation and negotiation. In my opinion, there are other things that cannot and should not be subject of mediation and negotiation and one of them is treason and sedition. When the territorial integrity of the country is threatened by rebels, you don’t negotiate. You stamp it out”, he said





