Source: 3 News

Western Togoland: We’ve learnt our lessons – V/R Minister admits

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Region Minister

The Volta Region Minister has called on Ghanaians and investors to continue embarking on their business activities despite the attempt by secessionists to create confusion in the Region.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa said security has been restored and security personnel have been placed at vantage points in the region to forestall any such occurrence.



The group, after blocking major entry points, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.



The group, subsequently, blocked major roads to the Region and burnt car tyres.



However, a joint police-cum-military enforcement team rescued the police officers who were held hostage.



So far 31 members of the secessionist group have been arrested and, subsequently, airlifted to Accra and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.



One person died and several others sustained various degrees of injury during the exchange of fire between the security agencies and the secessionist group.



Dr. Archibald Letsa in his update on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Monday, September 28 said: “Security has been restored. There is peace and people are going about their normal duties without fear”.



“I can now assure the people of Ghana that the group does have the support of the people of the Region and any Ghanaian who wants to transact business in the Region can still go ahead without fear.”



The Minister added that “everybody was on standby. We were all alert and Ghanaians must commend the security agencies. But for their vigilant, things would have been worse. They security installations were protected and I want to commend the security services”.



Dr. Letsa admitted that lessons have been learnt.







“I am not in support of it and I am happy that the National and regional house of chiefs have come out to condemn [it]. Many more chiefs are going to come out to condemn the action so that Ghanaians will know that we are not in support of it.”



He said “those of us in Volta Region are part and parcel of Ghana and now that they [Group] want to come out openly, we are also going to change our tactics”.



“The security would be on standby as long as possible and I want every law abiding citizen to continue doing their job. They will be on standby as long as the state exists.”





