Western Togoland: We prevented a more disastrous situation – Minister

21 people have been arrested with one reported wounded

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has said that but for the swift action taken by the Police, the separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) would have destroyed several properties in Juapong on Friday September 25.



The group that is fighting for independence of ‘Western Togoland’ which include the entire of Volta region mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Friday September 25, welcoming people to what they call the Western Togoland.



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists told journalists after they also blocked roads in Juapong in the early hours of Friday September 25.



He also said they have been able to capture three police officers.



Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise September 25, Dr Letsa stated that authorities picked intelligence of the events that occurred this dawn and moved to halt it.



“What we witnessed this dawn could have been worse. We picked intelligence and made sure their initial plan of widespread attack in the whole Volta region was curtailed.”



He revealed that the road blocks that have all been cleared.







“The people who did this do not come from the areas that were attacked . Many of these Guys were transported to the area. “



In addition 21 people have been arrested with one reported wounded according to the Regional Minister.



Earlier this year the leaders of the Volta secessionists group were arrested after they declared the Volta Region an independent country and warned of their detachment from Ghana.





