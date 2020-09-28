General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Western Togoland: Vehicles, weapons stolen by separatists retrieved – Ghana Police

The police service says it has retrieved all items stolen by the attackers

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has taken possession of items such as weapons and vehicles stolen by members of the Western Togoland secessionist group who launched a simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations as well as various parts of the Volta Region on Friday, September 25, 2020.



The armed men who attacked the police stations are reported to have broken into armories and made away with all the weapons in storage.



In some videos from the attacks sighted by GhanaWeb, some of the bandits are seen parading themselves in a police car which was stolen during their operation.



However, the Ghana Police Service, having launched a counter attack on Friday and having commenced investigations into the matter in an update on Monday, September 28, 2020, has said among other things it has retrieved the weapons and cars which were stolen by the group.



The police say it has also made fresh arrests of persons who are believed to have taken a key part in the attacks while some thirty-one persons it initially arrested have been provisionally charged and presented in court for allocation.



The police have indicated it has provided adequate security on the grounds in the affected areas as well as other parts of the country and added that life in the affected areas has returned to normalcy.



Meanwhile, the police noted that “the general public is being assured to remain calm as security agencies will continue to count on their assistance to arrest all perpetrators to face the law.”



Read the update on the Western Togoland Attack issued by the Ghana Police Service below:



Update on "Western Togoland Attack".



Security agencies wish to reiterate that adequate security is on the ground in the affected areas in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions and all other parts of the country. Life has returned to normal as residents are going about their daily activities without fear of insecurity.



The vehicles, weapons and other items seized or stolen by the “elements” on Friday 25th September 2020 have also been retrieved.



Some persons believed to be key in the attack on the North Tong District Assembly, Police Stations and Officers have also been arrested and undergoing interrogation. The thirty-one (31) persons earlier arrested have provisionally been charged and presented in Court for allocation.



The general public is being assured to remain calm as security agencies will continue to count on their assistance to arrest all perpetrators to face the law.



Periodic update will be given on the issue.









