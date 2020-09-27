General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Western Togoland: There was no intelligence failure – Govt

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Contrary to claims that government failed to gather actionable intelligence on the recent secessionist resurgence, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said intelligence gathered by state agencies enabled prevention of more dire attacks by the HSGF on friday.



According to him, members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) have been on the watch list of the Security Agencies and were being monitored from time to time.



Addressing journalists at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra on Sunday, September 27, 2020, Mr. Nkrumah noted that government is taking steps to adequately deal with the threats from the separatist group.



“Government is taking steps to deal with threats of succession expressed by a group in the Volta region and in particular the events of Friday, September 25 2020. Now in recent months the activities of this group has gained notoriety even as government has been responding with appropriate force and the rule of law. The events on Friday morning have been as at now contained by the security agencies. Efforts are also underway to contain our standing threats from this group,” he said.



The HSGF, a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo last Friday blocked roads and hoisted flags as parts of agitation for independence from Ghana.



However, reacting to the matter, the Minister condemned the act and called on all traditional, religious and political institutions to join hands to help combat the separatist activities even as government initiate measures to bring the situation under full control.



“We continue to encourage all well meaning Ghanaians especially traditional religious and political groups to express solidarity with the Republic and join in the efforts of holding the One Nation agenda while condemning these unfortunate developments. Now while the security agencies maintain a presence to avert any further developments, it will also be important to in the coming days provide more education, for example on the false basis for which the persons who are leading these exercises sort to mobilize support.



“Key actors who have been identified as ultimately responsible for these events are also on the watch list of the security agencies and actually wanted at this point in time. In the coming days the security agencies would I think be publishing some of the photographs and identities of persons who they are on a man for. Residents of these areas are encouraged to remain calm and to go about their daily lives without fear,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.