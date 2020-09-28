General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Western Togoland Secession: Govt won’t spare Volta ‘rebels’ - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister for information

The ruling New Patriotic Party has said it will treat culprits behind the Western Togoland separatist movement as criminals.



This was revealed by the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who said the activities of the group are being considered as a breach of the law.



According to him, government would not spare those behind the roadblocks and violent activities and also confirmed that 31 people were arrested and airlifted to Accra last Friday.



He further indicated measures put in place by the state to contain outstanding threats from the so-called group that claims to be forming Western Togoland to secede from Ghana.



The government is encouraged by the flurry of condemnation of the actions of the group by the Council of State, National House of Chiefs, among others, he noted.



The Western Togoland’s agenda to break away from Ghana is not being championed by only one group.



Other names have equally popped up. The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), which caused trouble last Friday, and the Western Togoland Assembly (WTA).



Although the three groups operate separately, they claim they have the same agenda to have parts of Ghana, namely Volta, Oti and North Eastern regions, seceded and form what they call Western Togoland.







The WTA, through one George Avortri, claiming to be the secretary who spoke on a Ho-based radio station, dissociated the group from the treasonable activities of the other two.









