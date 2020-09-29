General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

Western Togoland Rebellion: Intellectual patriots call for national consensus

File photo

Intellectual Patriots, an advocacy group, has called for a national consensus and non-partisan approach in silencing the western Togoland Seccesionist uproar.



The secessionist group over the week assailed two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and made away with rifles from the stations' armoury.



They physically assaulted police officers and blocked major roads in the region causing a gridlock in its wake.



The Advocacy Group said "it had observed with perplexity, the discussions in the media space on developments pertaining to the declaration of sovereignty by the group."



It made the comments in a statement signed by Mr Joseph Gyamfi Yeboah, President, Intellectual Patriots, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema.



With series such seperatist attempts by the group in the past, the Intellectual Patriots appealed for a more cohesive and clear national united voice to finding a lasting solution to the situation.



"A national non-partisan approach is needed to addressing this sensitive Togoland menace since it is detrimental to the unity of the nation if not dealt with dispassionately." it said.



Mr Gyamfi Yeboah said "some political commentators were unashamedly capitalizing on the national problem to advance their debates to score political points on various media platforms by blaming the current administration.



He emphazed that the partisan twist was not the right approach in dealing with the rather sensitive issue with serious security underpinnings.



"We call on civil society, the House of Chiefs, Clergy groups, political parties and all well-meaning Ghanaians to offer support where needed to designated state agencies in order to arrive at a finality to the problem." it concluded.









