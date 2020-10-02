General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Western Togoland: Kan-Dapaah storms Volta Region with powerful delegation

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

A high-powered government delegation led by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah on Friday, October 2, 2020, visited the Volta Region to assess the security threat posed by the Western Togoland secessionists.



According to the Information Ministry, the delegation first met with the Regional Security Council followed by a crunch meeting with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.



The delegation also paid a working visit to the 66 artillery regiment and the Volta Region Police Command.



Addressing the press after the day’s activities, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide said 60 suspected criminals have so far been arrested in relation to recent disturbances in the Volta Region.



According to him, the persons picked are suspected to be members of the separatist movement demanding the secession parts of Ghana to form a Western Togoland.



The Deputy Minister also disclosed that 54 out the 60 people arrested are currently on remand while the rest are being prepared for court.



“It is worthy of note that the Volta Regional House of chiefs once again openly condemned the activities of secessionist groups namely the burning of buses, blocking of roads, and attack on two police stations. In fact, the Regional House of Chiefs was unanimous in its condemnation and once again committed itself as custodians of the land to a united and prosperous Ghana made up of 16 regions and 204 MMDAs as we currently have,” the Deputy Minister told journalists.



Members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked major entries into the Volta Region, bringing vehicular traffic in Tefle, Tsopoli and Juapong to a halt.



The group burnt vehicle tyres and took control of two police stations, freeing suspects and taking weapons from the armoury.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to deal with the secessionists.



“It is just a handful of people – these secessionists. We will deal with them. I have no doubt about it but there is no value for this country if I start making hysterical statements. I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible,” the President said.





