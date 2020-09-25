General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Western Togoland: Govt says situation is under control

The Deputy Volta Region Minister says the security situation is under control

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Reverend Johnson Avuletey, has said the Regional Security Council is taking measures to deal with the Western Togoland crisis.



This comes after activists of Secessionist group in the Volta Region blocked major entry points into the Region as part of measures to push the government to give them their sovereignty.



The group particularly blocked roads in Sogakope and Mepe, disrupting the activities of residents and motorists who ply that route.



The group also attacked a police station and made away with weapons from their armoury.



Reacting to the attack with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Ekourba Gyasi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Reverend Johnson Avuletey said the Regional Security Council is currently meeting to find a solution to the situation once and for all.



He, however, assured the general public that the REGSEC had the situation under control and that there is no cause or alarm.



“The issue has to do with the so called Western Togoland Secessionist group who have blocked the roads rendering passenger incapable of moving to and fro but I want to assure you that everything is under control.



"The Regional Security Council is meeting seriously and some military men have been deployed. This is a national security issue and it will be dealt as such,” he said.



Atinka News’ Volta Regional Reporter, Christopher Pappoe, also reported that that the residents in Aveyime are currently living in fear over the attack.



He said the group blocked the roads in Aveyime since it is a strategic point that leads to a lot of towns in the region.





