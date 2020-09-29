Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Western Togoland: Government not sleeping on the job - MP

Seth Acheampong, Chairman of the Defense and interior Committee in Parliament

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso constituency and Chairman of the Defense and interior Committee in Parliament, Seth Acheampong, has denied suggestions in some quarters that the government is not properly tackling the insurrection by the Western Togoland secessionist group.



Activists of the secessionist group in the Volta Region blocked major entry points into the Region as part of measures to push the government to give them their sovereignty.



The group particularly blocked roads in Sogakope and Mepe, disrupting the activities of residents and motorists who ply that route.



The group also attacked a police station and made away with weapons from their armoury.



Speaking with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Mpreso constituency and Chairman for the Defence and interior Committee in Parliament, Seth Acheampong said the thirty-one (31) persons earlier arrested will not be released as some persons are speculating.



He disputed allegations that government has not done enough since the secessionist group started causing trouble in the Volta Region.



Meanwhile, the Security agencies say it has provided adequate security in the affected areas in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions and other parts of the country.



According to the Ghana Police, life has returned to normal as residents are going about their daily activities without fear and that vehicles, weapons and other items seized or stolen by the “elements” on Friday 25th September 2020 have also been retrieved.



Some persons believed to be key in the attack on the North Tong District Assembly, Police Stations and Officers have also been arrested and undergoing interrogation.



The thirty-one (31) persons earlier arrested have provisionally been charged and presented in Court for allocation.

