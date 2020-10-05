General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Western Togoland: Attorney-General must explain why Papavi, others were freed – Security Analyst

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst Adam Bonaa is asking the Attorney-General to explain to Ghanaians why it chose to discontinue the case against some members of Western Togoland secessionist group.



The Attorney General in August this year dropped all charges against nine members of the group who were standing trial for declaring Western Togoland as an independent state on May 9, 2020.



They were charged with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



The nine members, which included Charles Kormi Kudjordjie popularly known as Papavi were freed after a state attorney motioned for the charges to be dropped.



Following the recent attacks in the Volta Region by the group, Adam Bonaa is demanding answers from the Attorney-General’s office over why it freed the people.



“Let me just say I think that by now the Attorney General should be responding to why these people were freed. The AG hasn’t told us anything. So we don’t know where Papavi is. The AG represents Ghana in terms of legal issues and should tell us what happened,” he said.



Adam Bonaa further called for the dismissal of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.



“When you go to our National Security Minister, for me, I think that he should have been fired because he is superintending over this chaos,” Mr. Bonah said on 'The Big Issue' on Citi TV.



He, then, questioned the government’s monitoring of the group and how they have evolved over time.



“Some of us were expecting that at least, we have what I call institutional memory of these people. They just didn’t spring up from anywhere, they started from somewhere. So the idea is that the technocrats, the politicians will come and go but you will have a certain Chief Director or you know, the people who still work around this,” Adam Bonaa stressed.





