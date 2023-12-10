Western Regional Minister honoured at National Tourism Awards

Regional News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: GNA

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has been recognized for his sterling contributions towards the development of tourism in the country.



He received a plaque and citation exhorting his various roles and initiatives that helped pull tourists and investors to the Western region and the country.



The Regional Minister launched a 128-page book dubbed, “Discover Western Region” to market tourism attractions, and attract investors to the region.



In all, 25 stakeholders of the tourism sector received various awards at the 2023 edition of the National Tourism Awards.



The event, dubbed: an honorary edition, recognized and appreciated the sterling contributions of people in the sector in areas of tourism investments, arts, tour guiding, tour operation, and academia.



The ceremonial night of arts, culture, and entertainment saw players in the tourism value chain congregating at the Accra International Conference Centre to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Some other awardees were musician Okyeame Kwame (Artistic support to Tourism Industry), Kojo Bentum (Active Promotion of Tourism), Kwaku Passah (Contribution to Tourism Development), Wode Maya (Social Media Marketing), and Ibrahim Mahama (Artistic Support to Tourism).



Others were Lucas Candid Mensah (Tourism Promotion – Cape Coast Oguaa), Enimil Ashon (Tourism Promotion), and Bryan Acheampong (Tourism Investment), among others.



The National Tourism Awards was instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.