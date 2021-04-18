Western Regional Minister hands over educational facilities to two SHSs

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has handed over some educational facilities to two Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the region to enhance teaching and learning.



On Friday, April 16, 2021, the Western Regional was assisted by the Headmaster of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Mr. Samuel Kofi Easel to commission a 12-unit classroom block plus sanitary and dormitory.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency took the opportunity to commission a 600-bed capacity dormitory for Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in Takoradi.



The aforementioned facilities, according to the Regional Minister would abolish the Double Track System under the Free SHS flagship programme.



"I commissioned 600-bed dormitory for Archbishop Porter Girls SHS as part of efforts to accommodate most of the Free SHS beneficiaries into the boarding arrangement", he disclosed to Daniel Kaku.



Mr. Darko-Mensah took the opportunity to commend the leadership of the Archbishop Porter Girls SHS for their mentorship and academic excellence of the school.



He also urged them to morally hold the students to their responsibilities in order to secure their academic endeavours and socialisation in and out of the school.



At GSTS, the Western Regional Minister lauded President Akufo-Addo for resourcing all schools in the region



"... This manifests the motioned commitment and the unwavering efforts from government of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resourcing all our schools for effective academic works", he stated.



He called on the leadership of the school to ensure the good health of the facilities at all times by administering prompt maintenance when due.



He also expressed his gratitude to the school authorities for organizing a very colourful event.



The NPP Lawmaker advised the students to take advantage of the facilities by learning hard to become responsible leaders in future.



The management of the two schools thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for the early completion of the projects.



They pledged to maintain the facilities to last longer by achieving its intended purposes.