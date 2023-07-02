Western Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency apartment burgled

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: GNA

Thieves have broken into the residence of Mrs Justina Paaga, Western Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), taking away some valuable items.



The thieves, who could only be traced partially with blurred faces on CCTV footage by residents in the neighbourhood, made away with her mobile phone, media pad T3, flat screen Television (TV) and an unspecified amount of money.



Briefing the GNA in Takoradi, Mrs Paaga said the incident happened in the odd hours of Tuesday night June 27, 2023.



According to her, the thieves broke into her apartment when she was fast asleep.



Mrs Paaga explained that she only woke up to find out that some valuable items in her room were stolen.



She was, however, grateful to God that she and her children were not hurt in their sleep by the robbers.



The robbery incident had since been reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D.) office at the Central Police Command in Takoradi for investigations into the case.



No arrest has been made.