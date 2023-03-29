Western Regional Health Directorate honors CEO of Okoben Mining for contribution to healthcare delivery

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: Prince Amoah, Contributor

Some residents of the Gwira Traditional Area in the Nzema East and Prestea Huni Valley Municipalities of the Western Region have congratulated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Okoben Mining Company Limited, Nana Okoben Amponsah for being awarded as one of the best contributors to healthcare delivery in the Prestea Huni Valley and Gwira enclaves.



"We are happy to hear that this outstanding health supportive systems achievement award was presented by the Western Regional Health Directorate of Ghana Health Service (GHS) through Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah to Nana Okoben Amponsah. This recognition has attested to the fact Nana Okoben Amponsah is being absolutely committed in the implementation of his contribution to the people in his host mining communities," the residents noted.



According to the residents, evidence abounds to clearly show that Nana Okoben Amponsah has been supporting healthcare delivery systems.



They indicated that it did not come to them as a surprise at all when the news went viral that Nana Okoben Amponsah was being honoured by the Western Regional Health Directorate of Ghana Health Service (GHS) as the business mogul who has been supporting the healthcare delivery in the region.



The residents pointed out that Nana Okoben Amponsah has demonstrated selflessness and kindness to the communities.



Nana Okoben Amponsah received award from Ghana Health Service over his contribution in society in the area of health care delivery.



According to the citation which was presented by Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah to Nana Okoben Amponsah, the Western Regional Health Directorate noted that; "Nana Okoben Amponsah has been a pillar of support in the Prestea Huni Valley enclave for many years.



The citation continued that "your act of kindness is overwhelming. You single handlly built Maternity Block for Bogoso Health Centre with a standby generator.



"You have also supported the Prestea Government Hospital with a brand new pick-up truck and we know you have many plans of extending your support to other health facilities.The Directorate appreciates your immense contribution towards health system strengthening in the region," the citation reads.



The Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Director For Health, Mr Thimothy Kobina Ofori pointed out that they had decided to award Nana Okoben Amponsah to show to the general public of the vast contributions he has continued to make through the healthcare system of the people in the region.



"If you look at the various health intervention projects and programmes Nana Okoben Amponsah has single handily done to the people in the Western Region as a Ghanaian business mogul, it deserves that the officials of the Ghana Health Service in the region have to show their appreciation to Nana Okoben Amponsah to motivate him to do more in order to save lives in the region," Mr Ofori told journalists in an interview.



Speaking to journalists after the award ceremony, Nana Okoben Amponsah expressed gratitude to God and to all his workers including the chiefs, queen-mothers and other traditional office holders in his host mining communities for their hard work, perseverance and commitment towards the success of the Okoben Mining Company Limited.



He, therefore, urged the upcoming youth to veer into businesses and start investing with the little they have to achieve greater heights in the years ahead.



"Having being a loyal and law-abiding citizen who has dully registered and secured the certified necessary legal licenses or documents from the various state mining regulatory institutions including the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and have been mining gold resource for the past twenty-five (25) years in Ghana, l have been working to protect River Akonbra and other water bodies which were in my mining catchment communities. I respect the water bodies," Ghanaian business mogul reaffirmed.