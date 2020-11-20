Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

Western Regional EOC demonstrates readiness to save lives in emergency situations

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

Members of the Western Regional Emergency Operation Center (EOC) have demonstrated their readiness to save lives and to protect properties before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.



They have also portrayed the culture of unity and proper coordination among members of the Center and members of the Joint Operation Center (JOC) in mobilizing to deal with any emergency that may arise during and after the elections.



The members demonstrated their readiness at a regional pre-election functional simulation service for election 2020, organised by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) held at the Residency of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).



Members of the Council included representatives from the Second Infantry Battalion (2BN), Ghana Airforce, Ghana Navy, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Red Cross Society.



The rest were the Ghana Ambulance Service, the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Information Services Department and the Department of Social Welfare.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) expressed knowledge on the possibility of people showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and had therefore made provisions for standby protocols for any emergency situation while all testing facilities have been made active.



The Ghana Armed Forces said they will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service in providing election security and ensure that discipline was adhered to at all the polling centers.



The Ghana National Fire Service promised to make fire tenders on standby at notable places while Fire Officers would also be on standby for any unforeseen outbreak.



The Ghana Immigration Service mentioned had mounted a post at Elubo and other border towns to deal with cross border issues that may arise in the region before, during and after the elections.



The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah in his remarks said the region was ready to provide a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in the December 7 general elections.



He, however, said it was important for all stakeholders to come together and learn how the security agencies operate to avoid blames that were often placed on the security agencies.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed Western Regional Director for NADMO at the sidelines of the exercise, explained that the simulation exercise formed part of the nationwide simulation exercise in preparation towards the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2020.



He indicated that his outfit was ready to coordinate the activities of the EOC with all available resources needed to carry out their operations before, during and after the December 7 polls.



He, therefore, called on journalists to be circumspect with their reportage and cross check their facts before going on air or publishing them to avoid instigating violence.





