Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Western Regional Coordinating Council Chief Director retires

Michael B. Ataogye has retired as Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council

Michael B. Ataogye, the Western Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Chief Director has retired from the Local Government Service after 31 years of meritorious and dedicated Service.



He is succeeded by Mr. Frederick Agyemang.



Mr. Ataogye expressed extreme delight at the cooperation he enjoyed from the Regional Minister and other members of management that aided the successes that were chalked during his tenure.



The retired Officer, haven worked with his successor previously, was positive of the qualities of his successor’s competencies in pursuing the vision for the Region.



He further charged heads of departments and by extension, staff of the RCC to lend to Mr. Agyemang similar support he enjoyed.



“Let me also take the opportunity to say that I appreciate all the support, all the encouragement that you have given for us to work together. You cannot get this from everybody. There has been no friction while we worked together”, he said.



The Western Regional Minister-Designate, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was appreciative of Mr Ataogye’s contribution to the current achievement of the Region.



“… We also thank God that He gave us Mr. Michael Ataogye to work with us and make history. I have been in office for just about one and half years, yet, I was adjudged the 2nd best Regional Minister in Ghana, and I believe that it is because of the hard work of Mr. Ataogye and his team”, he said.



Prior to his appointment to the Western Regional Coordinating Council in February 2019, Mr. Ataogye had served as Coordinating Director for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Obuasi and Asokore Mampong Municipal Assemblies, the then, Asante Akim North District, Ejura -Sekyedumase Municipal and the Asante Akim South Municipal Assemblies, all in the Ashanti Region from August 2003 to February 2019.



Earlier, he served as Assistant Director-Deputy Director of Administration at the Ahanta West, Wassa West (now Tarkwa-Nsuaem & Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assemblies) and was the Coordinating Director at Aowin-Suaman and the Bibiani-Anwiaso Bekwai District Assemblies in the then Western Region from May 1990 to August 2003.



His tenure as Regional Coordinating Director was characterized by improved cooperation between the Assemblies and other state entities, as well as improved coordination among the security agencies attributable to his astute and results orientated nature and team-building spirit.



With his “let’s fix it” cache, Mr. Ataogye demonstrated strategic and transformational leadership in his career.



He is an experienced Coordinating Director of high repute and is very affable with effective communication, negotiation, human/public relations and conflict resolution skills.



Mr. Ataogye is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants Ghana; a Chartered Professional Administrator (ChPA) and a Chartered Management Consultant (CMC).



It is expected that his store of knowledge and experience honed over the years will be put at the disposal of society while on retirement.