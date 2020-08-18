General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Western Region to see new dawn of road infrastructure – Minister

Takoradi Market Circle

Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta has announced that works on the much anticipated PTC Roundabout in Takoradi in the Western Region will begin in September this year.



According to him, this will be after the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Muhammudu Bawumia, has performed a sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 1.



Giving an update on current road works ongoing in the Western Region ahead of a two-day working tour by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, Mr Amoako Attah indicated that the ceremony will pave the way for a “new dawn of road infrastructure” in the Region.



He mentioned that a total road network of 1,258 kilometres is currently under construction and are at different stages of completion in the Region.



He mentioned that 80 new road projects are currently ongoing, 27 of which are being supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority, 34 under Feeder Roads, and the remaining being managed by the Urban Roads Department.



“All of these projects are at advanced stages of completion,” he emphasized.



He also revealed that apart from the 80 road projects currently ongoing “25 separate road projects are being considered for construction in September”.



“These new 25 road projects, encompass 10 road projects which would be supervised by the Ghana Highways Authority, 5 under Feeder Roads, and 10 others under Urban Roads.



The Western Region has a total road network of 5,289.7 kilometres.



About 45 percent of it is in a very poor state, and thus deserves a facelift.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.