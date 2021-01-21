Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: GNA

Western Region records a decrease in road crashes deaths

The number of deaths by road accidents reduced from 38 to 27 for the first quarter of 2020

The Western Region recorded a significant decline in the number of deaths caused by road accidents in 2020 as compared to 2019.



According to the Western Regional Road Safety Authority, out of a total of 1,017 road accident cases reported for 2020, over 98 deaths were recorded.



According to Nana Akua Ansaah, the Regional Director of Authority, the number of deaths by road accidents reduced from 38 to 27 for the first quarter of 2020.



While a difference of nine deaths as against 38 for 2019 was recorded for the previous year in the second quarter.



Nana Akua Ansaah revealed that the third quarter saw 25 lives lost in 2020 as against 35 in 2019.



However, there was no decline during the fourth quarter and the same figure of 33 deaths were recorded for 2020 and 2019.



The Regional Director acknowledged that the total number of accident cases for last year rather declined for the third and fourth quarters as compared to the 2019 figures for the last two quarters.



The years under review: 2020 and 2019 respectively saw 231 injuries and 77 in the first quarter, 249 and 91 in the second, 258 and 237 for the third, and 193 and 30 for the final quarter.