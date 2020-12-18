General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Western Region has 18 active coronavirus cases

18 active cases have been recorded in the Western Region

Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister has hinted that the Western Region recently recorded eighteen active COVID-19 cases.



She in this regard called for a coordinated approach by all stakeholders to ensure that the health and safety protocols were adhered to by all as they inched closer to the Christmas and the New Year festivities.



Mrs Kusi gave the hint at a joint meeting of Heads of Department (HODs) of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and Heads of other Public Sector Institutions in Takoradi.



“Let us all remind ourselves that COVID-19 is still around and we are not yet out of the woods”, she emphasized.



According to her, there was no doubt that the COVID-19 global pandemic disrupted planned activities for the year however, modest successes have been chalked in the various fields of endeavours.



She, therefore, advised that the success stories should be shared whiles, innovative means to overcome the challenges are deployed.



The Deputy Regional Minister used the occasion to commend the Electoral Commission (EC) and all its stakeholders especially, the security agencies for their professionalism and vigilance in delivering incident-free 2020 elections.



She also commended the people of the Region for the civility and the peaceful manner they exercised their franchise and cautioned that they should not lose their guard and continue to monitor the activities of aggrieved parties to forestall post-elections violence.

