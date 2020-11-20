Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Western Region NDC holds vigil Friday to honour JJ Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The Western Region branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a vigil on Friday, November 20 in honour of the late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



Accordingly, all five constituencies in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area will come together and have the vigil from 6:00pm to 12 midnight at the Sekondi Kundum Square, popularly known as Komfoase.



A terse statement signed by the party’s Regional Communications Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah, indicated that the office in the remaining 12 constituencies are also expected to hold similar events.



“The party will proceed to organize a walk in memory of our great founder on Sunday, Nov 22, 2020.”



It further reads: “All the five metro constituencies will start the walk from their respective constituencies and then converge at the Takoradi PWD Park to climax the event.”



The statement said the event will be attended by former Cadres, past and present regional executives of the party, former ministers of state, parliamentary candidates and it is open to anyone who believed in the ideals of their founder.

