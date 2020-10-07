Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: GNA

Western Region House of Chiefs elects new executives

Tetrete Okuamoah Skyim II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi was elected leader of the WRHCs

Tetrete Okuamoah Skyim II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi was on Tuesday elected President of the Western Region House of Chiefs.



He polled four votes to win as his closest contender Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, Paramount chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, was disqualified following a court injunction ordering him not to use his title to contest for any position in the house.



Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, Paramount chief of Gwira traditional area was elected as the Vice President of the house.



Both the President and Vice were sworn into office by Her Ladyship Afia Nyarkoa Adu-Amankwah a High Judge.



In an address, Her ladyship Adu- Amankwah congratulated the newly elected executives and charged them to keep abreast with the laws governing the house and be firm in their implementation.



She told the new executive that the leadership position was an indication of the trust of the members of the house in them, adding "Chieftaincy is an indispensable tool in our development and culture and as traditional rulers your traditional role is to preserve law and order and be conversant with the laws you work with".



She stated that contempt cases usually took a longer period to be resolved and therefore entreated the President and Vice President to ensure that such cases were expedited to maintain law and order, adding that they should set good examples and be role models for the house.



Other members elected were Obrempong Hima Denkyi XII, Osabarima Kwaw Entsie II and Awulae Annor Adjaye IV who together with the President Tetrete Okuamoah Skyim II and Vice President Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II make up the five members of the Western Region House of Chiefs.



Tetrete Okuamoah Skyim II thanked the house for their votes and cooperation for a successful election.



According to him, the region was battling with youth unemployment which made it difficult for most families.



The Chief said though the Western Region contributed to about 60 per cent of the nation’s GDP, the Region could not boast of good infrastructure.



He therefore assured the house to do his best to ensure that the challenges confronting the region were addressed to enable the Region to enjoy what is due it.



Prior to the election, the house recieved a court injunction ordering one of the candidates, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, not to use his title to contest for any position in the house.



Awulae Kpanyinli III who was contesting for the position of President with Tetrete Okuamoah Skyim II was therefore disqualified.



After a lengthy deliberation by the house, the Acting President Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX and some of the chiefs agreed to go on with the elections with a section of chiefs opting out.



The elections, presided over by the Electoral Commission had only four members voting out of the 10 members who were supposed to cast their ballots to elect the designated positions.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.