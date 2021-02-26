Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: GNA

Western Region GHS makes strides in all health indicators

A file photo of the Ghana Health Service

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has chalked some significant health milestones despite the interruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The service during the year under review improved on newborn care, infants HIV/AIDs management, Nutrition for under five and malaria management.



Others are Neonatal and Maternal mortality and general Medical care.



Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Regional Director of the GHS, at the 2020 annual performance review meeting said the successes were chalked based on resilience despite the ravaging effects of COVID-19 on the whole Medical systems.



The review was under the theme; "Sustaining Quality Health Services in the Midst of COVID-19 Pandemic in the Western Region".



Dr. Yeboah stated that since the first case of the pandemic was recorded in April 2020, lots of disruption had taken place in the routine service delivery and was therefore critical to take stock, learn lessons and strategize for the future.



He said despite the many improvements in the health care delivery in the Region, periodic shortage of health care commodities and refusal of posting to rural areas were a major challenge.



Dr. Adu Anaman, Representative from the GHS headquarters noted the increasing burden of Non Communicable Disease and the need for massive education to stem it in the bud.



Non Communicable Diseases included, hypertension and diabetes among others.



He called for more attention to emergency response, data quality and Internally Generated Funds management among others.



Dr. Yao Yeboah, the GHS former Council Member, called for discipline and tranquility to ensure efficient healthcare delivery.



Mr. Richard Darko, the Upper West Regional Information Officer, who peer reviewed the Region, noted an improvement to doctor, nurse and midwife ratio across the Region.



He, on the other hand called for attention of yearly registration of clients on long term contraceptives.



Mr. Darko also identified a gap in Medical officers to remote areas.



Mr. Kobena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Region Minister-designate encouraged the health care professionals to help improve upon the quality of lives in the Region.



He said the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines also offered them an opportunity to do more education to dispel any misconception.