Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Western Region: Ellembelle district records 25 new cases of coronavirus

Correspondence from Western Region



In January 2021, the Ellembelle District recorded two active cases but were treated and discharged within the same month.



The District however recorded its first positive case of the virus on May 4, 2020 and killed a prominent chief of the Ellembelle District.



Nonetheless, disclosing the current cases to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, the Ellembelle District Director of Health, Dr. Augustine Amoako said that majority of the cases were recorded within the district.



He stated that out of the figure, 22 victims were in isolation and the three were at home receiving treatment.



Asking whether or not students are part of the cases, Dr. Amoako said some students in one of the Nursing Training Colleges have contracted the virus.



"Yes it is true, we have recorded 22 positive cases in one of the Nursing Training Colleges in Ellembelle District and they have currently been isolated and I am with them as I speak with you and they are recovering. I can't confirm whether these students are not from Ellembelle District but what I can say is that these students are within Ellembelle District and it doesn't matter if the person is from Ellembelle District or not because everybody can move to any place in Ghana", Dr. Amoako told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku.



Dr. Augustine Amoako took the opportunity to urge the residents of Ellembelle District not to panic over the newly 25 recorded positive cases.



He, also advised the residents to continue to respect the laid down Coronavirus safety protocols.



"What I will tell the good people of Ellembelle District is that they should continue to observe the Coronavirus safety protocols because the virus is real and we should not wait for someone to come and tell you because you protect yourself, wash your hands frequently, wear nose mask when going out, distant yourself from others and I hope if we do these, the spread of the virus will reduce drastically", he advised.



Dr. Augustine Amoako ended by stating that the Ellembelle Coronavirus Task Force was going to intensify its measures so as to help halt the spread of the virus.