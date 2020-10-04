Regional News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Western Nzema Paramount Chief commends Jomoro CPP candidate

Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council (WNTC), Awulae Annor Adjaye III

Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council (WNTC), Awulae Annor Adjaye III, has congratulated the Jomoro CPP Parliamentary candidate, Mr Patrick Ekye-Kwesie for his vision to transform the constituency when voted into power.



The cheif endorsed the CPP Candidate after he paid a courtesy call to the Omanhene at Beyin in the Western Region.



The Paramount Chief lauded Mr.Ekye-Kwesie for being the first Parliamentary Candidate in the Jomoro constituency to visit him and his elders at his palace at the start of his campaign tour at Beyin and its environs.



The Omanhene said, his visit will foster collaboration between political leadership and traditional authorities in the quest for accelerated national development.



Mr Ekye-Kwesie on the other hand outlined a tentative manifesto which would contribute to the development of the area.



He was accompanied by the Western Regional Secretary of the CPP, Mr Francis Kofi Rigglets and the Regional Communications Director, Madam Kadedja Ama Nkrumah, the Jomoro Constituency Organizer, Mr Prosper Sallie and Regional Organizer, Mr Thomas Amochie.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.