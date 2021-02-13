Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Western North Regional Minister-designate inspects projects

Mr Richard Obeng, the Western North Regional Minister-designate, has inspected the construction works on the new Regional Coordinating Council building at Wiawso.



He was accompanied by Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, the out-going Regional Minister and Mr Williams Benjamin Assuah, Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



The team expressed satisfaction with the work done and commended the President for the immense contribution to the newly created Region.



He also commended Mr Aboagye-Gyedu, the former Regional Minister for his sterling performance during his tenure and pledged to seek advice from him when approved by the appointment committee.