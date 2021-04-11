Western North Regional Health Directorate takes delivery of 11,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Health News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Western North Regional Health Directorate has received a total of 11,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Regional Health Director who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said approximately 7000 have been given out to health facilities ou of which 6,177 persons have so far been vaccinated.



"We hope to vaccinate additional 468 persons in all the nine districts over the weekend before the first phase of the exercise ends on Sunday."



She indicated that the Waiwso Municipal received a total of 2,910 vaccines, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai got 3,790 and Aowin Municipality received 1,060 vaccines.



The Bodi District received 723, Juaboso 670, Suaman 350, Akontombra 470 while Bia East and West Districts received 230 and 880 vaccines respectively.



Dr Okoh-Owusu said the exercise was being carried out in all hospitals and major health centres within the region.



She mentioned the Sefwi-Wiawso government hospital, Essam and Enchi hospitals, Adabokrom Health Center, Akontombra Health Center, and Bodi clinic as some of the facilities designated for the vaccination.



The Regional Health Director used the occasion to encouraged residents to take the vaccine since it was safe and would help protect their families, friends, and the general public.



She asked the residents to welcome and cooperate with the vaccination team to ensure the success of the vaccination exercise.



Dr Okoh-Owusu expressed satisfaction in the work done so far and commended the team for good work done.



She assured them they would continue with the risk communication and education on the safety of the vaccine to motivate residents to take the vaccine.



