Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: GNA

Western North Region records nine new coronavirus cases

Western North Region has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19

The Western North Region has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 cases bringing to a total of 674 active cases with 663 recoveries and two deaths in the Region



The new cases were recorded in the Sefwi-Waiwso and Aowin municipalities, with Sefwi-Waiwso recording five active cases, while the Aowin Municipal recorded four.



This was contained in a release issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC), signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Health Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The Regional Health Director disclosed that 68 contacts were being traced and would be isolated when contacted.



Dr Okoh-Owusu noted that the failure of residents to wear nose masks was a serious concern to the health directorate and hinted that the health directorate would intensify the COVID-19 police activities as an immediate measure.



She in this regard asked opinion leaders to lead the campaign to ensure that people in the various communities adhered to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Dr Okoh-Owusu further tasked shop owners and attendants to ensure customers and clients washed their hands before entering the shop as this would go a long way to help in the fight against the pandemic.



She entreated residents and the general public to observe physical and social distancing at public gatherings, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear nose masks, and regularly wash their hands to defeat COVID-19 in the Region.