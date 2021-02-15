Regional News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: GNA

Western North Region records 62 new coronavirus cases and one death

Ghana is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases

The Western North Region has recorded sixty-two new COVID-19 cases with one death.



This brings to a total of 791 confirmed cases in the region with 729 fully recovered and discharged with five deaths.



The region now has 57 active cases with all districts reporting cases except the Akontombra District.



Sefwi-Waiwso Municipal leads in the active cases recording 36 cases, Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Municipal seven cases, Suaman, Bia West and Bia East Districts have three cases each.



Juabeso District and Aowin Municipal have two active cases each with Sefwi-Bodi Districts recording one active case.



This was contained in a statement issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) and signed by Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu Western North Regional Director of Health Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The statement encouraged residents to strictly observe physical and social distancing, wear nose mask, regularly Wash hands with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to manage the spread of the virus.



It entreated religious, and traditional leaders, as well as leadership of the various transport unions and political leaders, to act as COVID police to enforce the rules.