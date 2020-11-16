Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: GNA

Western North NPP congratulates Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

The Western North Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anwhiaso Traditional area on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.



The Party led by Williams Benjamin Assuh, Regional Chairman, paid a courtesy call on the newly elected National President of the House of Chiefs in his palace, said they were not surprised because Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II had exhibited exemplary leadership since he became Paramount Chief for the Anwhiaso Traditional Council in August 1988.



The Party further expressed hope that he would use his vast experience to steer the affairs of the House by addressing the many traditional challenges facing the country.



Mr Assuah lauded the role Ogyeahoho Gyebi II played to ensure the creation of the Western North Region and pledged their unflinching support to ensure he succeeds as President of the National House of Chiefs.



"We feel proud as indigenes of Western North Region and it is our prayer that you succeed as President of the National House of Chiefs as you have always done in the past".



The Regional Chairman was accompanied by Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister, Alfred Amoah, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Yawson Amoah, Akontombra District Chief Executive.



The rest are, Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, Aowin Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Martha Kwayie Manu, Juabeso District Chief Executive and Mr Christian Baah Suaman District Chief Executive.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.