Politics of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Western North Deputy Regional Minister retains seat

Alex Djornobuah Tetteh won the Sefwi-Akontombra

Alex Djornobuah Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra Constituency has retained the Parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He polled 17,976 votes out of 33,093 valid votes cast to beat Mr Mumuni Issah, NDC parliamentary candidate who had 14,553 and Mr Ofori Bright of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) who got 224 votes.



The total number of registered voters is 37,193 with 340 rejected ballots.



He was declared the winner by Mr Samuel Bosomtwe, the Returning officer.



Speaking after the declaration of the results, Mr Tetteh expressed gratitude to God, constituency executives and the campaign team for the victory.



He also commended the Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the elections.



The Deputy Regional Minister and MP-elect promised to do more to bring the needed development to the Constituency and the region.





