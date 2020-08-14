Regional News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: GNA

Western Chapter of RCBs donates coronavirus kits to Effia-Nkwanta Hospital

The Western Chapter of the Association of Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) has presented some health care materials to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital to enable the hospital adheres to the handwashing protocol under the COVID-19 guidelines.



Regular hand-washing has been advocated as a key intervention measure in fighting the spread of the deadly COVID-19, but without hand tissues and soaps, little can be achieved in that regard.



Dr Toni Aubynn, President of the Association who handed over the items to the Head of Pharmacy of the Hospital said, "We all attest to the disruption the pandemic has brought on lives globally...and we must prepare to live with it".



He said the RCBs, therefore, could not sit aloof, but support institutions that provided health care to better cater to the health needs of people who were their customers.



The GH¢10,000.00 donation consisted of 40 packets of disposable gloves, gallons of chlorine solution, liquid soap and 480 rolls of tissue papers.



Mr Kwadwo Okyere Apenteng, Head of Pharmacy of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital was grateful to the Association for the donation.



He said, "We are happy you are helping us to observe the protocol on proper handwashing".

