West Mamprusi: Scrap dealers stealing fenced nets around Green Ghana trees - Forestry Commission

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the North East Region



The West Mamprusi municipal forestry commission manager of the North East Region, Ishmael Boakye Agyemang is unhappy about some scrap dealers and school children in the municipality who are repeatedly stealing the fence nets provided by the government to safeguard the Green Ghana trees from being eaten by stray animals in the area.



Ishmael Boakye, who is worried about the situation is calling on teachers in the various public schools to assign their students to use wooden fences to protect the trees from animal grazing instead of using nets which are being stolen by scrap dealers.



He revealed this to GhanaWeb in an interview at his office in Walewale.



He said, "I think those we did within Walewale and certain areas, we did provide some nets for them but unfortunately, some of these nets have been stolen by either scrap dealers or by these schoolchildren.



"So, we are encouraging, especially, the schools to provide this wooden protection around these seedlings when they plant them. So, that is what we want to encourage."



He also lamented about how some of the trees are not surviving due to the drought and overgrazing by stray animals in the area.



"We had a little challenge with the drought and this cattle grazing within the forest reserve, but basically, about 65 to 70 percent of the trees survived within the Mamprugu Moaduri District and West Mamprusi Municipality," he said.



The manager, Ishmael Boakye Agyemang is therefore appealing to the residents in the Mamprugu Moaduri District and West Mamprusi Municipality to visit the forestry commission office in Walewale for the seedlings to plant them in their backyards to prevent windstorms from ripping off their houses.



