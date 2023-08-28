West Mamprusi: One person perish, other in critical condition after car crash

Regional News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



A man identified as Gandoo Banboni from Mimima in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region was knocked down and killed by a moving vehicle on the Mimima-Yaroyiri stretch of the road.



The incident happened on Friday, August 25, 2023, when the two persons were returning from Langbinsi market to Mimima after a business transaction.



Gandoo and Issahaku were both riding bicycles from Langbinsi to Mimima but were crushed by a moving Kia truck with registration number GC-480-10 which was carrying sea sand from the East Mamprusi Municipality to the West Mamprusi Municipality.



However, Issahaku Zakaria was shoved down by the vehicle and was rushed to the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu for treatment.



Their bicycles were beyond repair as they were both mangled and left on the road.



Gandoo Banboni after being crushed to pieces was buried a day after the incident while Issahaku Zakaria is still responding to treatment at the Baptist Medical Center in Nalerigu.



Meanwhile, the vehicle that caused the accident has been parked at the Mimima police checkpoint for investigation.