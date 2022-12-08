West Mamprusi Municipal Best Farmer appeal to government to support farmers with farm machines and inputs

Regional News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



Sunday Issah Wudana, the 2022 West Mamprusi Municipal overall best farmer from the North East Region is imploring the government to throw its weight on farmers by providing them with farm inputs and machines to improve food production for the consumption of Ghanaians.



Sunday Issah during the Farmers' Day celebration at Kparigu received a motorbike, four cutlasses, two pairs of Wellington boots, two knapsack sprayers, and two pieces of clothes as the overall Best Farmer in the Municipality for the year 2022.



GhanaWeb visited him in his residence at Duu after the awards and he entreats the government to assist farmers in Ghana especially, the rural areas with tractors, tricycles (motorkings) fertilizers, early variety crops, and other farm inputs to lure the youth into farming.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Sunday Issah unearthed that he farmed over two-hundred and fifty (250) hectares of farmland for the cultivation of different varieties including maize, soybeans, beans, millet, groundnuts, and other varieties for consumption and commercial purposes.



He said the government should invest more in the agriculture sector by providing farmers in rural areas with farm inputs and tools to boost food production in the country.



"We cannot live without farming to feed ourselves and the nation, so I will appeal to the government to support farmers in the rural areas with fertilizers, tractors, early variety crops, and other farm inputs to lure the youth into farming," Sunday Issah Wudana said.



He lamented that he cultivated over one-hundred hectares of maize last year but part of it got burnt by bushfires.



"I farmed over one hundred hectres of maize last year but bushfires destroyed part of it because we don't have the means to transport the farm produce to the house early.



"Bushfire is our major challenge here in the North. We want the government to come to the aid of the rural farmers to avert all these challenges," he added.



The 47-year-old man has employed over fifty laborers including men and women to be working on his farmlands till harvesting is done for the season.