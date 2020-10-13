Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

West Mamprusi MCE narrates how he escaped robbery attack

Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo

Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region, has said he was lucky to have escaped a robbery attack targeted at him.



According to him, he had some security personnel with him who had to open fire and repel the robbers who attempted to block his convoy.



Speaking to Joy News on Monday, the MCE disclosed that the incident happened on Sunday night when he was traveling to some communities which were affected by the recent floods in the region to disburse funds to the flood victims.



Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo explained that the robbers mounted roadblocks between Zaksilary and Nasi, and laid siege awaiting the arrival of his convoy.



He said: “I called for the police patrol. When we got to Zaksilary, they waited until they were not getting us. So, two motorbikes were passing and they shot at one. He got to Zaksilary and told us that we should not move. So quickly the police patrol moved in there and chased them off.”



Aremeyaw Somo said he suspects the robbers may have come after the money in his possession.



He added: “We are suspecting they came after the GHS100,000. Since then, I have had to move about with security. I knew that my security was important so I had to go with the police. That way, my security is assured while disbursing the money.”



Aremeyaw Somo noted that one of the two men on the motorbike who saved his life suffered gunshot injuries.



The MCE urged the Ministry of the Interior to as a matter of urgency provide a vehicle to the police for more intensive patrols because the municipality is known to be a robbery hotspot with armed gangs capitalizing on poor road networks in the area to attack commuters.

