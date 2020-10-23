Regional News of Friday, 23 October 2020

West Mamprusi Assembly kicks against auctioning of vehicles

The Assembly members want Ghana Water Company to explain reasons for the high cost

Members of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly have kicked against the auctioning of vehicles belonging to the Assembly in a special meeting held on Tuesday.



The members said they were not informed about the intention and also not privy to the processes that went on regarding the sale of the vehicles and as to whether the vehicles were properly valued to the benefit of the Municipality.



The members who kicked against the practice at the special meeting of the Assembly in Walewale, the Municipal capital, said the law frowned on sidestepping due processes in the auctioning of Assembly properties.



Other issues that featured prominently in the deliberations at the meeting included the issue of water crisis and the high cost of connecting the water system to households within the municipal capital, Walewale.



The Assembly members suggested the appearance of the Ghana Water Company manager before them to explain the reasons behind the high cost the utility.



According to one of the assembly men, who spoke to 3news.com, there was lack of transparency in the auctioning of the vehicles, since members were not privy to items auctioned, the cost per item and the total amount realised to satisfy them on transparency and accountability.



Members also impressed upon the Assembly to furnish them with a copy of the budget to enable a proper study of the document to enable them understand the various areas the Assembly intended to spend on and as to whether they were captured in the scale of preference with value for money considered, to allow for transparency.



The hearing of the budget was therefore adjourned.





