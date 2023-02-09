West Hills Mall incident: Police regret 'un-Ghanaian' posture of some interested parties

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

The Ghana Police Service has expressed disappointment in some public officials relative to their pronouncements on issues around the death of Shadrach Arloo at the premises of West Hills Mall.



The police said their disappointment stemmed from the fact that despite having all the information in their investigation into the death, some of the said officials peddled a distorted message to the general public as though they were unaware.



In a statement dated February 6, 2023, the police referred to the actions of the unnamed officials as "un-Ghanaian" attitude to be aware of the investigations and continue spreading a false narrative about the incident.



“We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process.



“It is therefore a matter of regret and great dismay and we dare say un-Ghanaian that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the police in respect of the case.



“We would like to urge the general public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that are under police investigation in order not to worsen the pain of those who are directly affected by such incidents,” part of the statement read.



It may be recalled that the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey called for a multi-pronged probe into the death of Shadrach Arloo.



The MP addressed a press conference on February 4, 2023, to drive home the quest for justice for Arloo, a native of Nzemaland, specifically Jomoro.



"Just as the President issued a statement in the case of George Floyd, a black American who was killed in a similar way ... we expect and demand that H.E Nana Addo Danquah issues a statement to commemorate the family of Shadrach."



Meanwhile, a pathologist report into the death of the late Shadrach Arloo has revealed that the victim died after swallowing a package that had a narcotic substance, as he tried to resist arrest.



On the other hand, the lawyer of the family Francis-Xavier Sosu, has responded to the police statement saying that the cause of death of Shadrach Arloo given by the police pathologist is inconclusive.



Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, added that there is enough evidence to show that the victim was manhandled by the police officer, which fact was not indicated by the investigation of the police.



“The verbal cause of death given by the Police pathologist as Asphyxiation and obstruction of the airway by a foreign body is inconclusive and cannot be relied on as the only cause of death of the deceased without carefully analysing and investigating all the events that led to the demise of the deceased. We demand for the full detailed autopsy report as a matter of urgency.



“The opinion given by the police Pathologist can be accepted or rejected based on the causal links of other factors leading to the death and not binding of a Jury in a murder or manslaughter trial,” said in a statement.











