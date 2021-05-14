West African Corporate Affairs Director of IATC pays courtesy call on Yilo Krobo MP

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The West African Director, Corporate Affairs of the India Africa Trade Council (IATC), Mr Jeremiah Quayson yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Mr Albert Nyakotey.



The move was to discuss investment opportunities and projects for the MPs constituents through the IATC to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth and also alleviate poverty in the country.



Welcoming Mr Quayson to his office in Accra, Mr Nyakotey said his outfit was open to receive suggestions and support from all well-meaning Ghanaians, geared towards the development of his constituency and the country at large.



He said with support from the general public, every aspect of the country could see massive development as the government needed support to achieve its plans of improving the lives of Ghanaians.



"We know the government cannot do all alone, we really need support from every individual and organisations like the IATC to bring development to our nation.



We will do our best and at the same time welcome every other form of help which is available because together, we can achieve a better Ghana," he said.



In his submission, Mr Quayson stated that as part of his outfit's industrialisation agenda, a modern cassava processing factory, would be established in the Yilo Krobo constituency, adding that this, when achieved, would go a long way in empowering the youth in the area.



He was of the view that when more jobs are created in the rural areas, the incidence of rural-urban migration would drastically reduce.



Educational exchange programmes, he said, were being considered to be instituted between Indian and Ghanaian Senior High Schools situated in the Yilokrobo constituency "so that these children can learn from each other and also Ghanaian Students will stand the chance of having the opportunity to visit India and even gain access to scholarship opportunities available.



There is more we can benefit from, with this collaboration and we are poised to support both government and the private sector to strive with the help of our developing partners," he added.



According to Mr Quayson, more engagements with the youth in Ghana would be undertaken by his outfit to ensure the youth, who he described as the future leaders of the nation, received the needed to support to engage in activities that would add value to their lives.



He hoped that despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, members of the public, especially the youth, would not be discouraged from being entrepreneurially minded.