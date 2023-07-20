West Africa SHS headmistress interdicted

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken an action against Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori, the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School.



In a statement released on July 19 and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the head of Public Relations, the interdiction of Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori is in response to allegations of unauthorized collection of funds from students.



Pending the final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee, she has been instructed to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education.



The matter is being investigated by the Regional Disciplinary Committee, which will be responsible for reaching a conclusive decision in due course.



