'West Africa, Africa, and the world will miss Buhari' - Akufo-Addo eulogizes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hs eulogized his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari who exists office in a little over a week.



Akufo-Addo was a guest of honour at the May 19, 2023 launch of two biographies by the former military ruler turned elected democratic president of Africa's most populous nation.



In comments made at the launch, local media captured Akufo-Addo as saying: “As leaders, we all have our high and low moments, but I have no doubt that posterity will be kind to Muhammadu Buhari,” Akufo-Addo said.



“President Buhari, we will miss you. West Africa, Africa, and indeed, the world will miss your leadership. The leadership of a military ruler turned consummate democrat who was extremely solicitous of Nigeria’s and Africa’s interests and who sought principles in all decisions which he took.



“I’m yet to have a book written about me, let alone author one myself. I have some 19 months to leave office, and I guess I have to take a cue from my senior and hope the books will give about me.”



The two books about Buhari



The books are titled: “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari tried to transform Nigeria for the better” and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari”



They were authored by Anthony Goldman, a former journalist and ex-Africa editor of the Financial Times of London; and Abu Ibrahim, former federal lawmaker from his native Katsina State respetively.



