Wesley Girls’ impasse: I stand with Sheikh Aremeyaw – Ras Mubarak

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Mubarak, a former Member of Parliament for Kumbugu has offered his backing to Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam who is under pressure from the Christian Council to apologise over some comments he made.



The Christian Council wants Sheikh Aremeyaw to withdraw a comment in which he called out the leadership of the church for ganging up against Muslims.



“These practices have never reduced the academic ranking of PRESEC. My worry is the ganging up by these big Christian organizations, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and the Christian Council not taking a step back to look at this dispassionately but rather endorsing this.”



Responding to the statement, the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose asked Sheikh Aremeyaw to apologize.



“It is something that is new in the terrain that we are working in, we have had various responses but to draw up very sweeping generalization and conclusions based on a communiqué that was issued by the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops, to say the least, is unfortunate.



“I believe that we have a very good relationship that is the envy of many in the world, among Christians and Muslims in Ghana. Even in marriages, usually, there are some difficulties and problems so in this marital relationship between us and the Muslims, there will be hitches and hitch ups every now and then. If we are trying to resolve it and somebody describes everything we are doing as a façade, it is quite unfortunate. It is a statement that I think my good friend Sheik Aremeyaw should apologize for and withdraw if possible.”



But Ras Mubarak has expressed support for Sheikh Aremeyaw over his stance which according to him connotes standing up against what he considers to be discrimination against Muslims.



“Without apology, I stand with Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu. People who are religious bigots ought to be called out”, he posted on Facebook.



