Wesley Girls’ ban on Muslim fasting disappoints Chief Imam - Spokesman

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The national chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu is concerned about the (mis) treatment of Muslim students in some mission schools across the country.



According to Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, his spokesperson, the top cleric always expressed disappointment with the issues of injustices metted to Muslim students is becoming all too repetitive over the years.



The most recent case of interfaith disagreement is at Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast where authorities have barred students from participating in the Ramadan fast citing health reasons.



GhanaWeb monitored an interview the spokesman granted to Joy FM on the AM show on Friday morning stating: “Anytime Chief Imam hears this he feels disappointed, he feels worried.



“And when he calls and talks to me he’s like ‘these are the people that they hail praises on me, they show me great respect anytime, but my grandchildren are in their schools, and my grandchildren are not treated well.”



He is quick to stress that the Imam believed over and above everything that dialogue was the most potent means to resolve some of these interfaith challenges.



“Meek as he is, the Chief Imam will never tell you go and shout, go and do that but he feels disappointed and I feel disappointed,” the spokesman added.



A representative from the Chief Imam’s office was part of a delegation, by the Muslim caucus in parliament led by Hon Mubarak Muntaka-Mohammed, that met the leadership of the Methodist Church this week to discuss the issue.