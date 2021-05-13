Wesley Girls/Muslim fasting: Allow leadership to bring closure to the matter – Chief Iman calls for calm

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

The Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh (Dr) Usman Nuhu Shaributu says it has noted with grave concerns the continuous rise in religious tension arising from the decision by the authorities of Wesley Girls School to prevent its Muslim students from fasting in the Ramadan period.



In a release dated Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Chief Imam said the current situation constitutes a security threat to the harmony in the country and has thus called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint and allow for leadership to bring effective closure to the matter.



“The National Chief Imam, in the spirit of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr celebration, urges the Muslim Youth to desist from any act that may disturb the peace during the celebrations. The National Chief Imam further calls on all Imams to be mindful of the tone of their sermons in order not to further inflame the passion among the Muslim youth,” the release added.



The Chief Imam’s Office further called for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols outlined for this year’s Eid celebrations and demanded of the youth to not overindulge in their celebrations so as not to mar the beauty and purpose of the Eid.



