Wesley Girls: Let’s all take a step back and reconsider our stance – Muslim Mission to stakeholders

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Muslim Mission has called on major stakeholders in the ongoing impasse at the Wesley Girls Senior High School emanating from the refusal of school authorities to allow Muslim students to observe Ramadan, to reconsider their position.



In a press release signed by its National Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Amin Bonsu, the Mission observed that in accordance with both Christian and Islamic faith, it is an act against God for the students to be prevented from fasting.



According to the Mission, Ghanaians despite our religious differences have continued to coexist in peace and harmony to the envy and admiration of other countries and thus there is the need to maintain such a level of coexistence by instilling diversity and tolerance in students.



Read the full statement below:



